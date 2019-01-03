The Weekender: Snowshoeing, AirMaxx Teen Night, and More!

2

Take the family on a trip back in time at the Stearns History Museum. The museum recently went through a renovation and has several new and continual exhibits running. There is even a children's room for younger kids to explore and play. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for kids.

PAY AT THE DOOR!

- OPEN DURING MUSEUM HOURS