The Weekender: Snowshoeing, AirMaxx Teen Night, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Take the family for a weekend full of fun happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Go snowshoeing under the moonlight in Little Falls, visit the Stearns History Museum, listen to the songs of Levi Pelzer, take your kids to AirMaxx to jump and go snowboarding out at Powder Ridge. Read more in The Weekender!
Candlelight Snowshoe and HikeLittle Falls
Take a walk in the moonlight in Little Falls Saturday. The annual candlelight snowshoe hike includes luminaries along the trails that connect the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum and Charles A Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum. You can drop in anytime during the event and hike as long as you wish. Both museums will be open with free admission and refreshments. The walk goes from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 5th, 5:00 p.m.
Stearns History MuseumSt. Cloud
Take the family on a trip back in time at the Stearns History Museum. The museum recently went through a renovation and has several new and continual exhibits running. There is even a children's room for younger kids to explore and play. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- OPEN DURING MUSEUM HOURS
XTRAORDINAIR (Teen Night) – AirMaxxSt. Cloud
Drop off the kids for a night of fun at AirMaxx Trampoline Park. Xtraordinair Teen night is just for teens and adults to enjoy two hours of fun! From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. your kids can burn off some extra energy before bed. Cost is $15 per person and it is recommended for teens 15 and older.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, January 5th, 7:00 p.m.
Levi Pelzer
Make your way out to St. Joseph this weekend to hear music from a very talented young musician. Levi Pelzer band is back for their first show of 2019 at The La Playette. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 5th, 8:30 p.m.
Powder RidgeKimball
Take the family and hit the slopes at Powder Ridge this weekend. You and your family can ski, tube or snowboard down fresh powder and big hills that will have you laughing all the way down. Sunday night starting at 3:30 p.m. is also their Twenty Buck night. For a full list of prices visit their website.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Open during business hours