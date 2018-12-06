The Weekender: Midtown Men, Santa Day, S’mores Night and More!
ST. CLOUD — Enjoy some yuletide cheer this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Hear the holiday hits of the Midtown Men in St. Joseph, spend a day with Santa in Cold Spring, hear songs by a choir at the Church of the Holy Spirit, check out the Sons of Serendip Christmas show and take the kids to a free holiday light display in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
Midtown Men Holiday HitsSt. Joseph
Ring in the Christmas season with an evening of iconic Yuletide songs. Midtown Men, reuniting the original stars from the Broadway smash hit Jersey Boys, is a 7-piece band featuring renditions of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more! Tickets for the show are $35 for general admission, $32 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show time is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus. Come celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year" in this spectacular Broadway-style celebration!
- Thursday, December 6th, 7:30 p.m.
Cold Spring Santa DayCold Spring
Get your picture with Santa this weekend in Cold Spring while enjoy some other yuletide fun. The Annual Santa Day is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The day includes horse-drawn sleigh rides around the city, cookie decorating, kids activities and games and of course a picture with Santa. The event is free to attend.
- Saturday, December 8th, 9:00 a.m.
A Light Will Shine, An Advent ConcertSt. Cloud
Christmas music will be ringing throughout the Church of the Holy Spirit this weekend. The church is holding their annual advent concert Sunday.“A Light Will Shine” features songs, readings and carols performed by the Holy Spirit Adult Choir and Spirit Rings On Handbell Choir. The concert is free to attend and is a great way to celebrate the Advent Season. The show starts at 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, December 9th, 11:00 a.m.
Sons of Serendip ChristmasCollegeville
Expect Christmas Wonder in Collegeville this weekend. Sons of Serendip Christmas show will take place Friday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater. Their velvety voices will touch the heart and warm the spirit as they treat you to a night of true Christmas classics with their unique mix of classical, R&B and pop. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 7th, 7:30 p.m.
S'Mores NightSartell
Enjoy a free family friendly event in Sartell this weekend. The County Lights Festival is holding S'mores Night at the Sartell Community Center. Local firefighters will be visiting with families and making s'mores for all guest, there will also be hot chocolate, Girl Scout Cookies, holiday music and bonfires. While your enjoying your treats walk around the lake to see the beautiful light display. The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
- Friday, December 7th, 5:00 p.m.