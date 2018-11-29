The Weekender: KringleFest, A Christmas Carol and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get into the holiday spirit this weekend with many fun fill events the whole family will enjoy. Visit with Santa at the Stearns History Museum, check out a holiday classic with GREAT Theatres performance of A Christmas Carol, decorate a Gingerbread house in Waite Park, see a fantastic light show in St. Cloud and listen to the sounds of the Great River Chorale. Read more in The Weekender!
KringleFestSt. Cloud
Enjoy an afternoon of holiday fun at the Stearns History Museum this weekend. The museum is holding their annual KringleFest celebration. Come visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, create and take home holiday crafts, and enjoy the music, activities and treats of the holiday season. Tickets are just $5 and free for museum members and kids 4 and under. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 1st, 1:00 p.m.
A Christmas CarolSt. Cloud
Spend the evening reliving a holiday classic in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. GREAT Theatre presents A Christmas Carol, the story of a cold hearted man named Ebenezer Scrooge, who learns the meaning of Christmas through the help of a few spirits. Tickets for the show start at $20. You can catch the performance at the Paramount Theatre stage Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 1st, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 2nd, 2:00 p.m.
Gingerbread House DecoratingWaite Park
Spend some quality time with your family while decorating your own Gingerbread house. Cold Spring Bakery is holding a Gingerbread House decorating event Friday. Create your own delicious work of art your family can't wait to sink their teeth into. The session includes a house already put together, along with tubes of icing, trays of candy and picks prepared for you to start decorating. While you're there enjoy some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. Decorating will be held at the Waite Park connection location from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $34.
- Friday, November 30th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 1st, 10:00 a.m.
Rockin' Christmas Lights ShowSt. Cloud
Enjoy the sites and sounds of one St. Cloud homeowners holiday light show. Dale and Sharon Wegener have been putting on the Rockin' Christmas Light Show in their front yard for about six years. The show is choreographed through music and lights. You can even drop off your letters to Santa and even get your picture with him. The event is free to attend.
- Every night through December starting at 5:00 p.m.
Great River Chorale ConcertSt. Cloud
Enjoy some wonderful music this weekend in St. Cloud. Great River Chorale, the Cantabile Girls’ Concert Choir and Choristers, and guests will make your season bright with carols and narrations from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. From Deck the Halls to I Saw Three Ships, this concert will fill you with the holiday spirit! Tickets are just $16 and the concert begins on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
- Sunday, December 3rd, 4:00 p.m.