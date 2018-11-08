The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, Johnny Cash and More!

4

You can help our four legged friends in St. Cloud this weekend. The Tri-County Humane Society along with C&L Distributing is holding their annual Pints for Puppies Mini Golf Pub Crawl. You and your team of 3-4 people will "putt" your way through downtown St. Cloud by making stops at local businesses. Sign-up and Check-in start at 2:00 p.m. at Cowboy Jacks, with the putting starting at 3:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and all proceeds go to the Tri-County Humane Society. Door prizes and awards for best team theme, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place!

SIGN UP AT COWBOY JACKS!

- Sunday, November 11th, 2:00 p.m.