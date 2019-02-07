The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Harper’s Chord, and More!

5

Crack open a good book thanks to the St. Cloud Library's Winter Reading Program. This Adult and Teen program called "Get Yeti to Read" is entertaining, boosts brain power and keeps you interested in reading. Once you read five books from the library you can turn in a slip for a chance to win prizes. Participants must be in 6th grade and older. The program runs through the end of February. The program is free with a library card. The program starts at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

REGISTER AT THE LIBRARY!

- Sunday, February 10th, 8:00 a.m.