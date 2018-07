The 2nd round of the Turd Tournament or "Turdiment" continues today. Listen today from noon-1 on AM 1390 as John Holler and Dave Overlund make the case why each of these individuals deserves to be the Turd of the Year. Today's judges include St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, Amateur Baseball legend and owner of the Ultimate Sports Bar, Tom Frericks and AM 1390's Jay Caldwell.