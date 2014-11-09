A big offensive day, a big injury and a big upset highlighted Week 10 of the 2014 NFL season. Here's a recap of the action:

The Packers Probably Could Have Set An NFL Points Record Against The Bears

Aaron Rodgers threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns in the first half, and the Packers humiliated the Chicago Bears, 55-14, in Green Bay on Sunday night. The Packers scored 28 points in the second quarter alone on their way to beating the Bears for the ninth time in the teams' last 10 meetings (including the playoffs).

Green Bay (6-3) seemed like they could easily have set an NFL record for points scored if they hadn't substituted liberally in the second half. The victory allowed the Packers to stay within a game of NFC North-leading Detroit. The loss may have caused Chicago (3-6) to question their desire to stay in the NFL. QB Jay Cutler threw two more interceptions, bringing his INT total against Green Bay to 22.

The Cardinals Won, But Also Lost

The Cardinals came back to beat the St. Louis Rams, 31-14 in Arizona, achieving the franchise's first 8-1 start since 1948 — when they were still based in Chicago. It was a huge victory for the much maligned franchise, which currently possesses the NFL's best record, but it suffered an equally huge loss.

Starting quarterback Carson Palmerwent down with a potential season-ending knee injury in the fourth-quarter, just before backup Drew Stanton connected with John Brown on a 48-yard touchdown pass to put the Cardinals up 17-14 on St. Louis (3-6) with 7:40 left.

If Palmer is done for the season as expected, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals securing home field advantage through the Super Bowl, which will be held in their Glendale, Az. stadium.

The Saints Aren't Invincible at Home

Colin Kaepernick's desperation 51-yard pass to Michael Crabtree on a fourth down helped set up a game-tying field goal from Phil Dawson in regulation, and the San Francisco 49ers handed the Saints their first loss in New Orleans this season, 27-24, when Dawson kicked a 35-yard field goal in overtime.

Ahmad Brooks sacked and stripped Drew Brees in the extra session to set up Dawson's game-winning kick for the Niners (5-4). It looked like the Saints (4-5) had the game won when Jimmy Graham hauled in Brees' pass in the end zone at the end of regulation, but officials called the All-Pro tight end for offensive pass interference on Perrish Cox, who flopped like an NBA player. The win saved San Francisco's season, and put pressure on New Orleans to step up in its last seven games.

An Injured Tony Romo Is A Dangerous Tony Romo

Tony Romoreturned from injury to throw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-17, in London on Sunday. DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards on 19 carries and Dez Bryant caught six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite small fractures in his back, Romo led Dallas (7-3) to its best record after 10 games since 2009. Jacksonville (1-9) matched the Raiders for most losses in the NFL thus far this season (unlike Oakland, the Jags DO have a win, though).

The Jets Stink & Still Beat the Steelers

The Jets forced four turnovers and the Pittsburgh offense was awful, as New York beat the Steelers, 20-13. Coming off throwing six touchdown passes in each of his last two games, Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was 30 of 43 for 343 yards and a late touchdown for the Steelers (6-4), but he also threw two interceptions, both to Jaiquawn Jarrett.

Michael Vick threw two touchdown passes for the Jets (2-8), who snapped an eight-game losing skid. Jarrett added a sack and a fumble recovery for New York, whose fans were almost in need of therapy during the long losing streak. Now it's Pittsburgh fans who might need counseling, especially while looking up at the Browns in the AFC North for the first time in forever.

Other Scores

Thursday, Nov. 6

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3