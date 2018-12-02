The Johnnies’ Football Season Ends in Texas

The St. John’s University football team’s undefeated season and post-season run have come to an end. The Johnnies fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 21-18 in the NCAA quarterfinals in Belton, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

UMHB scored the first points of the game, while St. John’s got off to a slow start. The first points for the Johnnies came in the form of a field goal in the second quarter. Mary Hardin-Baylor led 7-3 going into the half. UMHB scored the only points in the third quarter. The Johnnies picked it up in the fourth quarter though, scoring their first touchdown and a total of 15 points to close the gap to 21-18.

The Johnnies out-gained the Crusaders 465 yards to 315, but had seven turnovers on UMHB's side of the 50-yard line. Quarterback Jackson Erdmann ended the day 28 of 48 passing for 418 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Running back Adam Essler , and wide receivers Will Gillach and Joey Eckhoff each recorded over 100 receiving yards in the loss.

Mary Hardin-Baylor will take on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the semi-final round on Saturday, Dec. 8 th , while the Johnnies will return next season.