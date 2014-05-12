The Doctors of Insight Eye Care

Meet The Experts

Burt W. Dubow, OD, FAAO

Dr. Dubow graduated from Little Falls High School and obtained his BA from the University of Minnesota in 1971. He received his doctorate of optometry degree from Pacific University College of Optometry in 1975.

Greg J. Frieder

ichs, OD

Dr. Friederichs received his BS from St. John's University and his doctorate of optometry from Indiana University School of Optometry in 1991. Giving back to the community is a priority for Dr. Friederichs and he has lead eye care mission trips to South America.

Bennett W. Nelson

Dr. Nelson received his BS in biology from Western Illinois University and completed his doctorate of optometry at the Indiana University School of Optometry in 1991. Dr. Nelson specializes in contacts, pediatrics, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.

Anna C. Malikowsk

i

Dr. Malikowski received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of South Dakota and completed her Doctorate in Optometry at the Illinois College of Optometry in 2003. Dr. Malikowski has a special connection to Ethiopia. She has contributed her time, talent and expertise to those in need in Addis, Ethiopia. In the future, she plans to return to Africa for mission trips to further aid people in extreme need.

If you would like to learn more about the doctors, click here.