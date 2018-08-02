The 5 Types of People You See at The Fair

I worked for Todd County's 4-H program for three summers, and never miss the State Fair. I have a pretty good grasp of 'fair people', and narrowed it down to the 5 types of people you'll see at a county or state fair, as well as how to spot them.

1. The Parent

Has 2+ kids with them, all wanting to do completely different activities

Prepared for anything.

Great leg muscles from pushing a stroller full of kids, prizes from games, water bottles, and half eaten fair treats.

2. 4-H Super Star

Club t-shirt

Blue ribbons all around

Can't decide which project to take to the State Fair

3. "Cool" Teens

No parental supervision

Wearing new clothes meant for the upcoming school year

Hair and makeup done way too nice to be outside at a fair

4. Foodie

Different food item in hand every time they walk by

Sharing bites with who they came with saying "you HAVE to try this"

Takes a picture before biting into anything

5. Free Fiend

"What do you have for free?"

Spotted with a heavy bag filled with free stuff - and can tell you exactly how to make the big haul they did

Usually wearing sunglasses or a foam visor they picked up from a booth

Which one do you identify with? I am for sure the Foodie. I even make my friends wait to bite into their food so I can take a picture of it. Leave which one you are in the comments!

