The 5 Types of People You See at The Fair
I worked for Todd County's 4-H program for three summers, and never miss the State Fair. I have a pretty good grasp of 'fair people', and narrowed it down to the 5 types of people you'll see at a county or state fair, as well as how to spot them.
1. The Parent
- Has 2+ kids with them, all wanting to do completely different activities
- Prepared for anything.
- Great leg muscles from pushing a stroller full of kids, prizes from games, water bottles, and half eaten fair treats.
2. 4-H Super Star
- Club t-shirt
- Blue ribbons all around
- Can't decide which project to take to the State Fair
3. "Cool" Teens
- No parental supervision
- Wearing new clothes meant for the upcoming school year
- Hair and makeup done way too nice to be outside at a fair
4. Foodie
- Different food item in hand every time they walk by
- Sharing bites with who they came with saying "you HAVE to try this"
- Takes a picture before biting into anything
5. Free Fiend
- "What do you have for free?"
- Spotted with a heavy bag filled with free stuff - and can tell you exactly how to make the big haul they did
- Usually wearing sunglasses or a foam visor they picked up from a booth
Which one do you identify with? I am for sure the Foodie. I even make my friends wait to bite into their food so I can take a picture of it. Leave which one you are in the comments!