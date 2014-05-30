Texas Takes Thursday Matinee At Target Field

The Twins fell to the Rangers 5-4 in a matinee Thursday afternoon at Target Field. The Rangers took three out of four games from the Twins in the series, and Minnesota is now 24-27 on the season.

Oswaldo Arcia continued his hot hitting for Minnesota, going 3-5 to raise his average to .257 on the season, and Josh Willingham was 2-3 with three RBI, including a two run home run.