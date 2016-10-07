Tech Wins Big Against Rival To Stay Unbeaten Friday

Saint Cloud -- At halftime the score was Tech 22 and Apollo 14. Coming out of the half Tech wanted to keep the momentum on their side and for Apollo they wanted to get the lead and keep it.

Tech would keep the momentum on their side for the third quarter. They would be the only team to score during the quarter. Their first score came on a Scott Kippley 1 yard touchdown run to make the score 29-14 with 8:37 left in the quarter. They would again score on a Austin Brenner 29 yard touchdown run to make the score 36-14 with 1:55 left in the quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter momentum and scoring would still be on Techs side. Tech first scored on a Scott Kippley 11 yard touchdown run with 11:43 left and it made the score 43-14. They would again score with 7:20 left in the game on a James Kaczor 6 yard touchdown run to make the game 50-14. That would be the final score of the game.

Tech's quarterback Chris Backes finished the game 13-22, for 203 yards, and 0 touchdowns. Apollo's quarterback Joey Atkinson finished the 25-36, for 279 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. With the win Tech moves to 6-0 on the season and will play host to Willmar next Friday. With the loss Apollo moves to 1-5 on the season and will travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice next Friday.