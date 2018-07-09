Tech VFW Tops Apollo Monday At Putz Field

The Tech VFW baseball team topped Apollo 9-2 Monday afternoon at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The game was the first game of a doubleheader.

Tech jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with Matt Friesen, Spencer Gustin and Joe Dolan all driving in runs. Eli Unze started the rally by reaching on an error, followed by an Andrew Schmitt base hit. Schmitt stole second base, but Unze was thrown out at home trying to advance.

After a Hunter Stulz flyout to center, Friesen drove in Schmitt with a single, then came around to score on Gustin’s triple. Dolan capped the inning with an RBI single.

Thomas Hoffman drove in Dolan with a single in the fourth inning to make the score 4-1 in favor of Tech, who would add two more runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the sixth en route to the win.