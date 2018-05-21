Tech Tigers football coach Gregg Martig has stepped down as head coach to take a job at Pequot Lakes. Martig told the team about his decision during a meeting Monday morning.

The news was confirmed by Martig and Activities Director Andrea Swanberg.

Martig has been with the Tigers since 1995, has been the head coach since 2006, and led the team to an 8-3 mark in 2017 before falling in a snow-covered section championship game to Elk River.

Martig also was the coach of the boys basketball junior varsity team and assistant coach for the varsity boys team, as well as an assistant coach for the baseball team under Steve Taylor.

The move comes less than a week after longtime Rocori football coach Mike Rowe also stepped down from his post to become a superintendent of schools in Henning, Minnesota.