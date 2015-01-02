Tech Tigers Fall to the Brainerd Warriors 69-61, in Men’s Basketball

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers fell to the Brainerd Warriors 69-61 in Men's basketball Friday afternoon. The Tigers went on an 20-3 run in the first half which propelled them to a 32-21 lead at halftime. Jake Martig and Mitch Plombon lead the Tigers with 9 points in the first half.

The Warriors started to find their rhythm as the game continued, as they outscored the Tigers 48-29 in the second half. Mitchell Plombon had a game high 24 points for the Tigers and Kobe Ahonen led the Warriors with 19 points.

The Tigers overall conference record falls to 5-1 on the season and will matchup with Moorhead next.