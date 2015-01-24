Tech Falls to Rogers in Boys’ Basketball

The St. Cloud Tech Tigers fell to the Rogers Royals 89-60 Saturday afternoon, in Men's High School Basketball. The Royals went on a 14-0 run to finish off the first half which gave the Royals the 47-35 halftime lead. Jake Martig lead the Tech Tigers with 9 points in the first half and Adam Heyer lead the Royals with 11 points.

The Rogers Royals outscored the Tech Tigers 42-25 in the second half. Brevyn Spann-Ford lead the Tech Tigers with 18 points and Allen Wilson lead the Rogers Royals with 16 points.

The Tech Tigers overall record falls to 7-11 on the season.