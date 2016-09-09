Tech Improves To 2-0 Friday

Saint Cloud -- At halftime the score was Sartell--St. Stephen 7 and Saint Cloud Tech 20. Coming out after halftime Sartell was looking to get back into the game to tie things up and take the lead. For Saint Cloud they were looking to keep control of the game.

There was not much scoring in the second half of the game. The only score of the second half came in the third quarter when Tech's Scott Kippley scored on a 8 yard run and they would make the 2 point conversion to make the score 28-7. Later in the third quarter Tech tried for a 28 yard field goal but it was blocked by Sartell so the score would remain 28-7. No one will score in the fourth quarter, the final score was Tech 28 and Sartell 7.