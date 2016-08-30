Tech Hoping Experience And Chemistry Leads To Wins [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The Tech Tigers have gone 3-6 in each of the past two seasons while cultivating young talent. The Tigers, under coach Gregg Martig, are hoping that experience pays off in 2016 with a winning season.

Most of the Tigers skill players will return in 2016, with the exception of running back Devin Vouk (transfer to Sartell). Tech brings back quarterback Chris Backes (1,828 yards passing, 12 TD in 2015) along with wide receivers Brevyn Spann-Ford (49 catches, 636 yards, 7 TD) and James Kaczor (45 catches, 521 yards, 1 TD).

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

“I am hoping with all the guys back and with all the experience we have, we can put a winning season together,” senior Drew Amundson said. “Hopefully we can make a playoff run this year.”

Senior Max Martig says that the returning players should be a strength for Tech.

“With all of our returning starters coming back,” Martig said. “We have a lot of guys coming back that can play a lot of different spots on the field.”

Quarterback Chris Backes returns for another season with the Tigers under center and says he feels comfortable with the X’s and O’s heading into the season.

“Our biggest strength as a team is our experience,” Backes said. “With our guys back we should be able to get in and out of things with no problem, that should give us an advantage.”

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

“With the past three years, same system and offensive coordinator, mostly the same guys back, it helps with our timing,” Backes said. “It really slows the game down to help us recognize what we want to do with the offense.”

Playing with the same group of players over the years has helped the Tigers develop a chemistry that you cannot teach.

“Personally, I’ve played with these guys since eighth grade,” Amundson said. “Playing sports with all of them really helps chemistry, because you know who does what and what they are good at.”

“Whether it’s basketball, baseball, football or track, everyone is just such a tight group,” Backes said. “We have so much fun together as a team- both on the field and off the field.”