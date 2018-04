BEMIDJI -- St. Cloud Tech boys' hockey lost 5-1 last night to Bemidji.

Bemidji scored all five of their goals before Tech could crack the scoreboard when Branden Altena netted a power play goal with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

The loss drops the Tech Tigers to 1-4 on the season and will take on the 3-0 Sartell St.-Stephen today.