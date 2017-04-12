Tech High School’s Centennial Celebrations Kick Off Thursday
ST. CLOUD -- Tech High School is turning 100-years-old Thursday . District 742 has several events planned to celebrate the long-standing school's big day.
Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich says the school is going to unveil several plaques to honor the best of their alumni.
"It's called our distinguished alumni hall of fame, so every four years we induct ten members into that hall of fame, along with our athletic hall of fame. This goes back to the late 90's when our first induction took place."
The alumni that are being honored at the kick off event are:
- Bob Obermiller - Class of 1947
- Ed Johnson - Class of 1957
- Sylvia Weeres - Class of 1961
- Thomas Emmert - Class of 1963
- Bruce Henteges - Class of 1968
- Peggy Brenden - Class of 1972
- Bill Cashman - Class of 1978
- John Scharenbroich - Class of 1981
- Laura Provinzino - Class of 1994
All alumni featured have had distinguished careers, or are influential within our metro, state or country.
Eisenreich added one of the bigger events for the summer's celebration brings together decades of Tech students.
"The summer event will take place on July 28th and 29th, kind of entitled an "All Class Reunion", so we'll try to get as many grads of Tech there as possible, some of the new grads along with some of our more... seasoned grads if you will."
Some of the speakers include Superintendent Willie Jett, and Mayor Dave Kleis. The event kicks off at 8:20 a.m. and runs until 10:20 a.m.
The planning committee is also planning an event to tie in with homecoming in the fall.