Tech High School Selects New Activities Logo

ST. CLOUD - After sifting through over 60 community submissions, Tech High School announced its new activities logo on Tuesday.

In February, students, staff, alumni and the community were asked to submit ideas for the new logo. The committee narrowed down the list to five finalists (seen below) and asked for the community to vote for their favorite.

Thousands of votes were received. The logo was selected and revisions were made with District artists to create the final image.

The new logo will be used for internal communications, team and group apparel and internal signage.

Principal Charlie Eisenreich previously said Tech was all over the board with logos for their activities. The goal was to come up with one that will provide a more consistent brand for the school. He also said the new logo could play a big part in a possible new Tech High School.

The Tech crest will remain in place as the “formal” logo for the school. It will stay on diplomas and other official documents.