Tech Football Tops Willmar 28-14

Photo - Jay Caldwell

The St. Cloud Tech football team improved to 7-0 Friday night with a 28-14 win at St. John's University over Willmar. Tech led 21-0 at halftime. Chris Backes threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for a 3rd. James Kaczor ran for a touchdown and caught one too. Brevin Spann-Ford caught  35 yard touchdown from Backes.

Tech puts their unbeaten record on the line at Alexandria Wednesday at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 645.

Area scores

Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Apollo 26

Alexandria 35, ROCORI 0

Sartell35, Brainerd 7

Becker 50, Cathedral 0

