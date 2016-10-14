Tech Football Tops Willmar 28-14
The St. Cloud Tech football team improved to 7-0 Friday night with a 28-14 win at St. John's University over Willmar. Tech led 21-0 at halftime. Chris Backes threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for a 3rd. James Kaczor ran for a touchdown and caught one too. Brevin Spann-Ford caught 35 yard touchdown from Backes.
Tech puts their unbeaten record on the line at Alexandria Wednesday at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 645.
Area scores
Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Apollo 26
Alexandria 35, ROCORI 0
Sartell35, Brainerd 7
Becker 50, Cathedral 0