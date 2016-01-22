Tech Comes Back To Beat Rival Apollo

Saint Cloud -- At halftime the score was the Tech Tigers 24 and the Apollo Eagles 28. To start the second half both team came out shooting and it stayed a tight ball game between these two rival teams.

Both teams were scoring back and forth and at one point Tech went on a 11-0 run during the second half. Once Tech started that run you could feel the momentum shift. And it did with Tech coming back to win 59-50 in this rivalry show down. Tech was lead by Rauch Choul who had 26 points in his first game this season. With the win Tech moves to 8-10 on the season and with the loss Apollo moves to 9-8 on the season.