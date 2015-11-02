Tech Boys Soccer One Step Away From State Championship Game

The Tech Tigers boys soccer team is one win away from punching their ticket to the state championship game at Husky Stadium. The Tigers will take on #2-seeded East Ridge Monday night at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium.

The Tigers are 16-1-2 on the season, with their only loss coming against Anoka back on August 29th. The Raptors lost for the final time this season at Forest Lake on September 24th.