Tech Blows Out Apollo Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- On Tuesday night, the Tech Tigers defeated their crosstown rivals the Apollo Eagles 66-48 at Apollo. Leading the way for the Tigers was Brevyn Spann-Ford with 17 points.

Coming out of halftime Tech had a commanding lead of 34-12 and Tech looked to just keep cruising in the game and for Apollo they were hoping for a big run to get back into the game. Apollo would go on a 18-2 run during the second half to cut the deficit to 44-35 unfortunately Tech would get back on the gas and never look back to win by 18.

With the victory Tech moves to 11-1 on the season and is now 5-0 in conference play. They will travel to play Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday, January 13th. With the loss Apollo moves to 6-7 on the season and is now 2-4 in conference play. Apollo will host Zimmerman Thursday, January 12th.