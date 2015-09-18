Tech Beats Apollo Boys Soccer Thursday [VIDEO]

The Tech Tigers boys soccer team snapped Apollo's 29-game winning streak with a 4-2 win Thursday night at Michie Field. The Tigers scored a pair of second-half goals to snap a halftime tie.

The Eagles were shorthanded in the second half after a pair of red cards were issued, and as a result their high-flying offense was grounded.

The Tigers' Mohamud Aden scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half.

The Tigers improve to 6-1-1 with the win, while the Eagles fall to 6-1.