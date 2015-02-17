Tech Basketball Looking For Third Win In A Row Tuesday At Big Lake

The Tech Tigers are looking to get their third win in a row Tuesday night when they head up Highway 10 for a matchup with Big Lake (7:05, WJON). The Tigers posted wins at home over Sartell and Bemidji last week.

Senior forward Jake Martig has had back-to-back games with over 20 points for the Tigers, helping them to two victories. Martig scored 25 points against the Sabres and 22 against Bemidji.

"I'm just trying to help the team win any way I can," Martig says. "Trying to get some (wins) here late in the season and get it rolling before the playoffs start."

In Friday's win over the Lumberjacks the Tigers had three players score over 20 points in a game, something head coach Mike Trewick can't remember happening during his tenure as head coach. Jake Mussman led Tech with 24 points, Rach Choul scored 20 and Martig put up 22.

"If we get those three guys clicking on a given night...we can beat anybody," Trewick said.

The Tigers are currently 10-14 overall and 9-6 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Tonight's opponent, Big Lake, is 3-19 on the year.