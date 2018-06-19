Tech, Apollo Changing ADs
Tech and Apollo have made some changes with their Athletic Director positions. Tech High School principal Charlie Eisenreich has confirmed that Tech Athletic Director Andrea Swanberg has been reassigned within District 742 to be a social studies teacher and Athletic Director at Kennedy School in St. Joseph.
Dave Langerud moves from Apollo AD to Tech AD and Justin Skallerud takes the Apollo AD job on an interim basis. Skallerud stays on as Apollo head football coach for now.