T-Wolves Add Toliver, Sign Okogie

The Timberwolves and power forward Anthony Tolliver have agreed to a 1-year $5 Million contract and the Wolves have signed first round pick Josh Okogie. Terms of Okogie's contract have not been released. The Wolves have also retracted the offer on forward Nemanja Bjelica making him an unrestricted free agent.

Tolliver is a 6'8 33-year old journeyman who played for the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game last season. This will be Tolliver's 2nd stint with the Wolves. He played in Minnesota from 2010-2012.