Sub-State 15 Legion Baseball Full Recap

The American Legion Sub State 15 baseball tournament took place this weekend in Cold Spring. Roger Mischke provides full recaps of all the action.

Wednesday July 25th

Quarterfinals

Buffalo 6 Cokato 2

Hutchinson 7 Marshall 2

Willmar 13 Waconia 2

Cold Spring 17 Maple Plain 2

Thursday July 26 th

Buffalo 10 Hutchinson 1

Cold Spring 7 Willmar 2

Consolation

Cokato 5 Marshall Post 4

Semifinals

Finals of Winners Bracket

Cold Spring 8 Buffalo 6

Consolation Semifinals

Willmar 6 Cokato 5

Waconia 10 Hutchinson 7

Waconia 16 Willmar 1

Buffalo 8 Waconia 3

COLD SPRING Post 455 17 MAPLE PLAIN Post 514 3

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State Legion rivals the Maple Plain Legion, backed by fourteen hits. They put up six runs in the first inning and eleven more in the second inning. The game ended on the ten run rule after five innings. Cold Spring’s, Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Barth closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Barth had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with two triples for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jack Steil went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch went

3-for-4 with two doubles for four big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chris Clark went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored one run. Ben Nelson went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Leither went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mason Primus went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 he earned a walk, he had one stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Maple Plain Legion used five different pitchers in an effort to slow down the Cold Spring Legion. Nolan Ticher went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he earned a walk. James Buck went 1-for-2 with a RBI, Alec Porter was credited with a RBI and Caleb Olson earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING Post 455 7 WILLMAR Post 167 2

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State 15 rivals Willmar, backed by nine hits and a pair of pitching pitching performances. Lefty Brady Klehr started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, surrendered one run, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr had a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jordan Barth went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Jack Steil went 1-for-3 and he had a stolen base and Brock Leither went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Chris Clark went 2-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Nelson earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base.

The Willmar Legion’s, Caleb Ditmarson started on the mound, he threw three innings. He gave up seven hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Bangen threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Baumgart went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Bryan Weidenmann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jaden Dierenfeld was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING Post 455 8 BUFFALO Post 270 6

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State 15 rivals the Buffalo Legion in a very exciting ball game. Cold Spring’s, Eli Emerson started on the mound, he battled them for six innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw one inning in relief, to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout. Brock Leither had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Chris Clark went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Barth went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Nelson earned two walks and he scored one run and Dylan Rausch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Buffalo Legion’s, Chris Johnson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Weber threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Strong threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Damien Biegert went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Kai Brisk went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eathan Lasswell-Soeffker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ethan Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Fussy went 1-for-4 and Luke Brings went 1-for-4. Calvin James had two sacrifice bunts, Jacob Strong was hit by a pitch, and Nate Buscher earned a walk, had sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

BUFFALO Post 270 6 COLD SPRING Post 455 4

The Cold Spring Legion dropped their Sub-State game to their rivals the Buffalo Legion. The Buffalo legion collected eleven hits, including some very timely hitting and some small ball. Bailey Erickson started for the Buffalo Legion, he threw 6 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Hansen threw the seventh inning in relief, to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Hanson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Cal James went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Damien Biegert went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kai Brisk went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Josh Fussy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Noah Christensen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and Ethan Soeffker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Brings went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Nathan Buscher was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion’s Mason Primus, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up eleven hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Rausch had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Ben Nelson was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Chris Clark went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jordan Barth went 1-for-4 and Jack Steil went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

BUFFALO Post 270 8 COLD SPRING Post 455 7

The Buffalo Legion defeated their Sub-State 15 rivals the Cold Spring Legion in a very exciting ball game. There was some controversy in the first inning, when there was an apparent catch made in the outfield, that could have ended the inning, the catch was nullified and Buffalo went on and scored five runs that inning. Kai Brisk started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eights hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Buscher threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Damien Biegert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Noah Christenson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Cal James went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice bunt and Kai Brisk went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Luke Brings went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Tyler Brown went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Fussy went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored two runs and Eathan Soeffker was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion’s Jordan Barth, started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up ten hits, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Steil went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored one run and Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Dalton Thelen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mason Primus was credited with a RBI.