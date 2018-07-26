Sub-State 12 Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule

cosmin4000

The Sub-State 12 Legion Baseball tournament is in full swing in Sartell. Here are the results and highlights for the games played through Wednesday.

JULY 22 nd RESULTS

FOLEY 12 ST. AUGUSTA 0

SAUK RAPIDS 11 WAITE PARK 0

CHUTES 4 76ers 0

SARTELL 14 LITTLE FALLS 6

JULY 23rd (Winners Bracket)

SAUK RAPIDS 11 FOLEY 4

SARTELL 10 CHUTES 9

JULY 24 th (Losers Bracket)

WAITE PARK 7 ST. AUGUSTA 4

LITTLE FALLS 12 76ers 2

JULY 25 th (WINNERS BRACKET)

SARTELL 6, SAUK RAPIDS 0

JULY 25 th (Losers Bracket)

WAITE PARK 6, CHUTES 1

FOLEY 7, LITTLE FALLS 2

QUARTER FINALS

FOLEY FALCONS Post 298 12 ST. AUGUSTA Post 621 0

The Foley Legion team defeated St. Augusta in the quarterfinals of the Sub-State 12 Legion tourney. The Foley legion collected eleven hits and they had outstanding pitching by four of their players. Alec Dietl started on the mound, he threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Mark Dierkes threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts and he issued one walk. Noah Novak threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout and he issued a walk. Wyatt Zwicki threw one inning of relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. The staff combine threw a no-hitter. Alec Dietl went 2-for-2 with a triple for four big RBIs and Mark Dierkes went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-2 with a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Colby Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Ean VonWald went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run and James Peschl had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double and Noah Novak went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Wyatt Zwicki went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Noah Winkelman earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Plante was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Alex Foss earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The St. Augusta legion’s, Brandon Hagstrom started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Gilbertson threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Jayson MacDonald and Ben Gilbertson both earned walks.

SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 11 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS POST 428 0

The Sauk Rapids legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Silver Stars, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. Brady Posch started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trygve Hanson went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Tanner Andvik went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Paterson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brady Posch went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Reid Lunser scored a run.

The Silver Stars, Tanner Blommer started on the mound, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Gill threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Holthaus threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits. Sam Luepke went

1-for-1 and Tyler Corrow went 1-for-1. Noah Bissett and Nick Gill both earned walks.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES Post 76 4 ST. CLOUD 76ers Post 76 0

The Chutes defeated the Sub-State rivals the 76ers with a very good pitching performance. The Chutes, Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. T. J. Neu threw the final inning in relief, he faced just three batters. Rudy Saurer went 1-for-2 with a double for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Reggie Dayak went 1-for3 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Jackson Jangula went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Hartung went 1-for-3 and Tyler Bautch earned a walk. Keenan Rajkowski scored a run and Sam Hanson and James Anderson both earned walks.

The 76ers, Jacob Carper, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hunter Stuka and Elijah Unze both went 1-for-3 and Tyler Carper, Noah Heglund and Andrew Schmitt all earned walks.

SARTELL Post 277 14 LITTLE FALLS Post 46 6

The Sartell legion upset the No. 3 seeded Little Falls Legion, backed by fifteen hits. Jake Schelonka started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Dylan DeZurik threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued three walks and gave up two runs. Dylan Notsch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Hartwig went 5-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and he scored two runs and Dylan DeZurik went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored one run.

Little Falls legion’s Jake Kapphahn started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. NIck Durfee threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, gave up five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Wenzel threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and Anthony Vetter went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nik Durfee went 1-for-2 and Brady Shelstad went 1-for-4. Travis Wenzel was credited with a RBI, Zach Opatz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Josh Jennings earned three walks and he scored one run.

SEMIFINALS

SAUK RAPIDS Post 254 11 FOLEY Post 298 4

The Sauk Rapids legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Foley legion, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Trygve Hanson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Homer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits. Bjorn Hanson went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Brady Posch went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Kade Patterson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and he earned a walk. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Derek Durant was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Tanner Andvik earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brady Pesta scores a run.

Foley’s, Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he gave up five runs. Chris Plante threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Foss threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Mattson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recored one strikeout. Ean VonWald went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a double and Mark Dierkes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Drew Murphy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Mitch Peterson went 1-for-3. John Jurek went 1-for-1, Noah Novak earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and James Peschl was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL Post 277 10 CHUTES Post 76 9

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Chutes, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances. Riley Ahrnt started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs, he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Hartwig threw four innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-5 with two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nathan Shaw went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan DeZurik went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored run. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Greenwald was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Dylan Notsch was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he score a run and Gavin Linn earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Chutes’s Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded six strikeouts. T. J. Neu threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Reggie Dayak went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Jackson Jangula went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Bautch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Saurer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jared Klein was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored two runs. Eric Faust went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Weisser went 1-for-1. Matt Buhr earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Keenan Rajkowski scored a run.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 12 ST. CLOUD POST 76 2

The Little Falls Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the 76ers, backed by sixteen hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Caleb Strack started on the mound, he threw 6 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sam Nagel threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Opatz went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Jennings went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Nagel went 3-for-3 with one RBI and he scored four runs and Travis Wenzel went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Sam Himley went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned three walks. Brady Shelstad went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Vetter went 1-for-2 with a RBI.

The 76ers, Andy Nefs started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, he issued four walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Stulz threw two innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, he issued four walks and he gave up seven runs. Tyler Carper went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3 and Ben Wright went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nick Proshek, Noah Heglund, Andy Nefs, Matt Friesen and Joe Dolan all earned walks.

FOLEY Post 298 7 LITTLE FALLS Post 46 2

The Foley legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals the Little Falls Legion in a elimination game. Foley played small ball very successfully, with several well executed bunts and several stolen bases. Alex Foss started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Novak threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Ziwicki closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and one run. Andrew Murphy went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Novak was credited with two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier was credited with a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Ean VonWald was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Mark Dierkes earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Foss earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, James Peschl had a stolen base and Preston Owen had a stolen base.

The Little Falls legion’s, Sam Nagel started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Wenzel threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Nik Durfee closed it out with 1 1/3 inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Opatz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Himley went 1-for-4. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-4 and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Andy Marod was credited with a RBI.