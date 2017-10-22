Strong Running Game Leads SCSU Over Mary

BISMARCK - The St. Cloud State Huskies Football team rushed for over 250 yards in their 33-7 victory over the University of Mary.

SCSU was led by runningback's Curtwan Evans and Gregory Lewis . Evans finished the day with 128 yards and a touchdown while Lewis finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Cloud State only held a 9-7 lead at halftime. In the second the defense clamped down and the offense stepped up. The Huskies would score touchdowns on their first two possessions of the 2nd half and add another field goal and touchdown on their next two possessions.