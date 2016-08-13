Strong Pitching Powers St. Cloud Rox Over Madison 8-0

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox gave their fans a dominating performance last (Friday) night as they shut out the Madison Mallards 8-0.

The win came in the teams final home game of the regular season in front of it's biggest crowd of the season.

Rox pitcher Aaron Rozek was the big story of the game throwing for six scoreless innings, and having nine strikeouts.

The team scored early with a Brett Pope single, extending his hitting streak to a season-high eight games.

With the win the Rox stay ahead of Mankato in the North Division second half standings. The team has already clinched a playoff spot and if they win the second half standings they will clinch a home game in the first round.

The Rox will now hit the road to close out the season with two games in Waterloo beginning tonight (Saturday) at 6:35 p.m.

The Northwoods League playoffs start on Monday, but it is unknown who, where, and when the Rox will play.