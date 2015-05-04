That Steph Curry was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player of 2014-15 was not a huge surprise; that he did it so easily is a bit of a shock. In what many thought would be a close three-way contest among Curry, James Harden and LeBron James, the Warriors guard ran away with it, earning 100 out of 130 first-place votes. (Harden received 25, LeBron the remaining five.)

Curry led Golden State to the top record in the loaded Western Conference, averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, 2.04 steals and 4.3 rebounds. He also topped his own NBA record for three-pointers made, tallying 286 this season. Guy can shoot.

The honor is well-deserved, as Curry truly had a remarkable season, which he has continued into the postseason. The above video shows Curry's best moments of the year -- or, rather, some of his best moments, since it seemed like he had one or two highlight-reel plays every game. That time he crossed over Chris Paul into some other dimension? We're gonna remember that move for a long, long time. Unfortunately, so will Chris.

Below are his highlights from the Warriors' win over Memphis on Sunday, in which Curry dropped 22 points with seven assists and four steals. You know, just another night.