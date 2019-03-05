State Tournament Wrestling Recap

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons ran into a very hot Section 3AA team, The No. 5AA ranked Marshall Tigers, they were were defeated 34-25 in the State Quarterfinals. The Falcons won six of the of the fourteen matches that were contested. In the Consolation Semifinals they encountered a Granite Ridge Conference rival, the No. 12AA ranked Mora Mustangs. The Mustangs defeated the Falcons 25-24. The Falcons won eight of the fourteen matches, but the Mustangs were able to get bonus points in five of their six wins. The Falcons did complete their season with a very good 31-5 overall dual meet record. The Falcons were without their very talented 106 pounder, Levi Jacobson (29-3), he suffered a knee injury and was unable to compete in the Section and State tournament. Connor Thorsten, Max Lefebvre, Michael Rothfork, Isaiah Fitch and Elijah Novak all went 2-0 in the state tournament duals. The Marshall Tigers went on to upset the No. 1 Seed and No. 1 ranked Perham Yellow Jackets in the Semifinals 27-25. They finished in second place, as they were defeated by the Simley Spartans.

The Falcons had one place winner; Connor Thorsten @ 152 (45-5) earned sixth place. He earned a fall in the first round and in the quarterfinals he was defeated by Gavin Nelson of Simley (5-2). Nelson did go on to earn third place. Logan Thorsten @ 126 (31-19) dropped his first round match to the No. 3 seed and he was defeated by the No. 6 seed in his wrestle back match. Mark Dierkes @ 145 (39-7), lost his first round match to the No. 5 Seed from Fairmont, Payton Anderson, he went on to earn fourth place and Mark was eliminated.

Marshall 34 Foley 25

106 Dylan Louwagie (MAR) Fall Evan Miller (FOL) 3:45

113 Tate Condezo (MAR) Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 7-0

120 Hsa Khee Lar (MAR) Maj. Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 12-6

126 Hsa Law Eh (MAR) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 7-2

132 Lucas Hodges (MAR) Fall Alex Vait (FOL) 5:27

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Andrew Williams (MAR) 3:33

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Fall Colton Marcy (MAR) 1:43

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. Jackson Hughes (MAR) 5-0

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Grant Louwagie (MAR) 4-0

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Tyler Timm (MAR) 6-2

182 Elijah Sterner (MAR) Maj. Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 13-2

195 Zach Stahl (MAR) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 6-0

220 Jaiden Bahr (MAR) Fall Carter Svihla (FOL) 3:05

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Maj. Dec. Zack Felcyn (MAR) 8-0

(Consolations Semifinals)

Mora 25 Foley 24

106 Avery Nelson (MOR) Maj. Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 13-1

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Brock Folkema (MOR) 5-0

120 Connor Gmahl (MOR) Maj. Dec. Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 16-6

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Tucker Hass (MOR) 7-4

132 Ryan Nosbush (MOR) Fall Alex Vait (FOL) 3:42

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Cody Haggberg (MOR) 4-2

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Dec. Tommy Nosbush (MOR) 9-3

152 Jon Smith (MOR) Dec. Mark Dierkes (FOL) 4-2

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Austin Voss (MOR) 10-3

170 Danny Schroeder (MOR) Maj. Dec. Andy Knutson (FOL) 12-1

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Dom Adams (MOR) 7-4

195 Jake Nowling (MOR) Maj. Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 14-2

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Collin McCarthy (MOR) 4-0

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Maj. Dec. Tanner Grangruth (MOR) 12-5

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had two that earned medals; Jake Nelson @ 126 (42-5) won his first two matches; by a fall the first round and in the quarters he earned a win over Gabe Bellefeuille 6-2. Jake was defeated in the semifinals by the eventual state champion. He lost to the No. 3 ranked Justin Stauffacher of Scott West by a very close 3-2 match. He then went on to defeat the Perham wrestler to earn a fifth place medal. Brayden Weber @ 220 (38-8) earned a sixth place medal. He lost his first round to the No. 2 ranked Garsen Schorr of Kasson-Mantorville. He came back with a fall and a 3-2 OT win over the No. 6 seeded Nick McKenzie of New London-Spicer. He was defeated by the No. 8 ranked and No. 4 seed Edward Hajas of Delano, 5-2. He was then defeated by the No. 1AA ranked and No. 3 seed Kaleb Haase from Redwood-River Valley 3-2. Lucas Paulson @ 132 (36-7) was defeated in his first round match and he was eliminated. Ethan Anderson @ 113 (36-8) went 2-2 with a first round win and he lost in the quarterfinals to the No. 3 ranked wrestler, that went on to earn fourth place. He defeated Cade Jackson of Delano in the first round of wrestle backs and they he was defeated by 8-7 in his second round wrestle back.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres Cole Fibranz @ 220 (42-2) earned second place with three bigs wins; He earned a Tech. Fall in the first round over the No. 8AAA ranked. Charles Dressel of Mounds View. In the quarterfinals he defeated Nick Staska of Owatonna 8-0. In the semifinals he defeated the No. 4AAA ranked Jack Noll of Centennial 7-3. In the championship, Cole was defeated 7-3 by the No. 1AAA ranked Ezayah Oropeza from Rosemount. Jackson Penk @ 132 (39-3) was defeated in his first round match and he was eliminated from the tournament.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned two medals at the state tournament; Jackson Held @ 160 (42-5) earned fourth place. Jackson earned a Tech. Fall over No. 5A ranked Tallin Johnson of St. James in his first round. He was defeated by the No. 4A ranked Kelby O’reilly of Goodhue 6-5 in the quarterfinals. Jackson earned a Tech. Fall in his first round of the wrestle backs. In the Consolation quarterfinal he earned a fall over No. 7A ranked Ben Olson of Roseau. In his Consolation Semifinals he earned another fall over a Badger/Greenbush-Middle River foe. He faced Kelby O’Reilly for the second time and he was defeated 8-6 in his third place match. Wyatt Lahr @ 126 (27-18) earned a sixth place medal. He faced eventual state champion the first round. Wyatt earned a win over Anthony Sykora a rival from the Park Region Conference, West Central Area. Wyatt defeated the No. 3A ranked Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield 2-1. He was defeated in the consolations semifinals by the No. 4A ranked Jorge Hernandez of LeSueur-Henderson 3-2. In his fifth place match he was defeated by Sam Kulseth, No. 7A ranked by 8-3. Damion Theisen @ 152 (18-8) was defeated by the No. 2A ranked and eventual state champion in the first round. He was defeated in his first round of wrestle backs by No. 9A ranked Lukas Meier of Crookston 8-6. Matthew Kasella @ 195 (14-9) was defeated in his first round match by Park Region Conference rival Wyatt Olson of West Central Area. Olson was the No. 3 seed and he he did go on to earn third place. Matthew was defeated in his first round of the wrestle backs by No. 5A (182) Noah Herber of LARP. Mason Novitzki @ 285 (27-19) was defeated in his first round by the No. 3 seeded Scott Edwards. In the first round of wrestle backs, he was defeated by No. 9A ranked Clayton Luthe of GMLOS.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs Zach Holtz @ 152 (16-2) earned his fourth place medal. He won by a fall in the first round and then was defeated in the quarterfinals by the No. 4A ranked Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley. In Zach’s first round of wrestle backs he defeated Jared Schroepfer of Wabasso-Red Rock Central 4-3. In the Consolation quarterfinals, he earned a fall over Quin Miller of Aitkin. In the Consolation semifinals he defeated the No. 3A ranked Alex Borsgard of Windom/Mountain Lake 9-5. In Zach’s third place match he was defeated 3-1 by Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley. Ashton Hanan @ 160 (30-20) was defeated in his first round of the state tournament. Ashton in his first round of the wrestle backs earned a fall over the No. 8A ranked and No. 2 seed Cole Vanoverbeke of Minneota. In his Consolation quarterfinals match, he was defeated 5-0 by Wyatt Simon of Maple River 5-0. The Maple River wrestler, did go on to earn fifth place. Carter Holtz @ 195 (34-8) earned a win over Eric Bassett of Mille Lacs by fall. In the quarterfinals he was defeated by the No. 6A ranked Derek Werner of Wabasso-Red Rock Central. In Carter’s first round of the wrestlebackes he was defeated by Sawyer Klatt of Roseau. Lucas Jurek @ 120 (19-17) was defeated in his first match by the No. 9A ranked Payton Handevidt of Jackson County Central and he was eliminated from the tournament. Alex Nelson @ 126 (22-14) was defeated in his first round match by the No. 10A ranked Chart Hitchen of Fertile-Beltrami and he was eliminated from the tournament.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies Gabe Zierden @ 195 (45-5) earned a third place medal after going 4-1. In Gabe’s first round match he defeated David Wolfert of Orono by a :45 fall and in the quarterfinals he defeated No. 3AA ranked Bennett Tabor of Simley 3-1. In the semifinals he was defeated by No. 4AA ranked Grant Perrish of Kasson-Mantorville 15-10. Gabe defeated No. 8AA ranked Jon Huss of Scott West by fall in the consolation semifinals. In his third place match he defeated Bennett Tabor of Simley 7-2. Wyatt Mergen @ 285 (24-19) was defeated by the No. 9AA ranked and No. 4 seeded Brandon Swanson of North Branch. In Wyatt’s first wrestleback match he was defeated by the No. 7AA ranked Chad Maddock of Redwood-River Valley.

TECH TIGER CO-OP

The Tigers Taylor Hugg @ 170 (39-7) was defeated in his first round match by Grant Hendren of Lakeville South. In Taylor’s first round of the wrestle backs he defeated Jimmy Brown No. 9AAA ranked (160) 6-5. In Taylors quarterfinal wrestle back he was defeated by No. 6AAA ranked Matt Boyum of Chaska/Chanhassen 6-3. Jaxon Kenning @ 106 (28-12) was defeated in his first round match by Pierson Manville of Shakopee, Pierson a 7 th grader went to win the state championship. In Jaxon’s first round of the wrestle backs he was defeated by No. 6AAA ranked Cal Lonnquist of Wayzata.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans Gavin Winter @ 106 (31-7) was defeated in his first round match by No. 4AAA ranked Jorge Volk of Lakeville North 5-0, Volk went on to earn second. Gavin defeated Zachary Silvis of of Park 6-3 and he was defeated by the No. 9AAA ranked Matt Hogue of East Ridge 10-9. Austin Moscho @ 126 (33-11) was defeated in his first round match by the No. 4 seed Bryce Dagel of East Ridge 10-8. In his first round wrestle back he was defeated by the No. 4AAA ranked Cole Glazier of Albert Lea 8-6.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm’s Jared Spohn @ 120 (35-5) won his first round match by fall over Kanin Halbe of Owatonna. In his quarterfinal match he was defeated by the No. 1 ranked Derrick Cardinal of Forest Lake 6-4. Cardinal did go on to win the state championship. Jared was defeated in his first round of the wrestle backs by Dylan Schultz of Maple Grove.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers, Alex Lange @ 170 (39-9) was defeated by the No. 1A ranked Colton Krell of Westfield in his first round match. In Alex’s first round wrestleback he was defeated by the No. 7A ranked Brett Graham of Frazee 3-1. Graham went on to earn fourth place. James Welle @ 145 (27-9) was defeated by Max Naddy of Ottertail Central and he was eliminated from the tournament.