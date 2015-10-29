State Tennis: Tech, Foley Doubles Teams Advance to State Semi Finals

UNDATED - The St. Cloud Tech doubles team of sisters Taylor Tarrolly and Katelyn Tarrolly have advanced to the Class "AA" state semi finals. They won their round of 16 match today (Thursday) 6-2, 6-1. And, they won their quarterfinal math 6-3, 6-3.

The Tarrolly sisters play at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) against a doubles team from Woodbury. They'll play again at 11:30 a.m. either for the state championship, or for third place.

The Foley doubles team of Kayla McIver and Kylee Funk are also in the Class "A" state semi finals. They won their round of 16 match 6-4, 7-5. And, they won their quarterfinal match 6-2, 7-5.