St. Thomas Tips Johnnies In Overtime Monday

The St. Thomas men's basketball team topped St. John's 74-72 in overtime Monday night in St. Paul. The Johnnies fall to 13-3 overall, and 9-2 in MIAC play, with the loss.

David Stokman and Zach Hanson each scored 17 points to pace SJU in the loss, while Jubie Alade added 14 points and eight assists. Lucas Walford charted a double-double for the Johnnies with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Johnnies will look to bounce back Wednesday night when they host St. Mary's in Collegeville. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.