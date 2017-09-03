COLLEGEVILLE - The score was about as lopsided as it could be Saturday afternoon in Collegeville.

When the final whistle blew St. Johns was two points away from the century mark winning 98-0 over the College of St. Scholastica.

Fourteen different Johnnies ran the ball and totaled 337 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

St. Johns out gained the Saints in total yards 560 to 52. The Johnnies now own the record for most points scored in game between two Division 3 football teams.

The win has grabbed national attention as multiple major sports outlets are talking about the historic win.