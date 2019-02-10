St. John’s Wins Fourth Straight

The St. John’s University basketball team extended their win streak to four games with a victory in Northfield on Saturday.

The Johnnies got out to an early lead. By the break, they were up 37-32 over the Oles.

In the second half, SJU kicked it into gear and ran away with the lead. They outscored St. Olaf 37-25 and held the home team to 21.2 percent shooting. St. John’s sealed the win nicely, 74-57.

Jubie Alade led the Johnnies with 18 points. Lucas Walford scored 15, David Stokman tallied 14, and Zach Hanson added 10.

The Johnnies improve to 19-4 and 15-3 MIAC. They will return home on Wednesday to host the University of St. Thomas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.