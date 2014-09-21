COLLEGEVILLE -- The Johnnies were outmatched in the first half and their comeback fell just short as they lose to Concordia-Moorhead, 23-14.

The Cobbers outgained St. John's in offense with 315 yards to the Johnnies' 83 - but led only 16-0 at halftime.

The second half saw the Johnnies storm back, with senior quarterback Johnny Benson tossing in two touchdowns in his first collegiate start.

Concordia quarterback Griffin Neal put the game out of reach by sneaking in a one-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.