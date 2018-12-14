St. John’s Quarterback Receives 2018 Gagliardi Trophy

A local student has been named the most outstanding player in NCAA Division III football.

Jackson Erdmann was announced as the winner of the 2018 Gagliardi Trophy on Friday night before the kick-off of the Division III championship game, the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, in Shenandoah, Texas.

Erdmann led the MIAC in completion percentage this season at 65.1 percent, yards per attempt at 10.1, touchdown passes at 23, and passing efficiency at 185.4.

The award has been given out annually since 1993 and is named after St. Johns’ legendary former head coach John Gagliardi who passed away in October of this year.

The other three finalists were Shenandoah quarterback Hayden Bauserman , Trine running back Lamar Carswell and Wartburg quarterbac k Matt Sacia .

Erdmann is the fourth Johnnie to receive the award. He is preceded by wide receiver Chris Palmer '96, wide receiver Blake Elliott '03 and linebacker Carter Hanson '17.

He says he is honored to receive the award and couldn’t have done it without the help of his teammates.

St. John’s will host an official award ceremony for Erdmann at a later date.