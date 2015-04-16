St. John’s Basketball Coach Talks About Plans For new Job [AUDIO]

St. John's hired Pat McKenzie as their new head basketball coach Wednesday.  Pat has been an assistant coach at St. John's for the past 9 seasons, and played for coach Jim Smith from 2000-2004.  McKenzie says basketball hasn't changed much since he stopped playing but sees some changes coming in the sport.  He also talks about replacing a legend like Jim Smith.  Listen below.

Jim Smith coached at St. John's for the past 51 seasons and officially retires at the end of June.

