St. John’s Basketball Coach Talks About Plans For new Job [AUDIO]

St. John's hired Pat McKenzie as their new head basketball coach Wednesday. Pat has been an assistant coach at St. John's for the past 9 seasons, and played for coach Jim Smith from 2000-2004. McKenzie says basketball hasn't changed much since he stopped playing but sees some changes coming in the sport. He also talks about replacing a legend like Jim Smith. Listen below.

Jim Smith coached at St. John's for the past 51 seasons and officially retires at the end of June.