St. John’s Advances to DIII Quarterfinals with Saturday Win

The St. John's football team (12-0) have advanced to the DIII national quarterfinals with a 45-24 win over Whitworth University Saturday afternoon in Collegeville.

The Johnnies led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, 28-17 at the half, 31-17 after three, and added two more TDs in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

St. John's will travel to Belton, Texas to face the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0) at Noon next Saturday, December 1st.