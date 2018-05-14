St. Cloud’s Rising Amateur Soccer Team Have Semi-Pro Aspirations

ST. CLOUD -- If you haven't heard about St. Cloud's rising amateur soccer team, you may want to study up.

Dynamo FC is in just their second season and already making some noise in their short time in existence.

Head Coach Eduardo Silva says with the soccer growing in the area, he wanted to form a soccer league players could call their own in the St. Cloud.

"This originated from the idea of giving players a chance to play after they graduated from high school or continue when they are in college."

The team is made up of high school and college players, a majority who grew up in the St. Cloud metro.

Leighton Lommel, a former Apollo soccer player, was one of the original members. He says the team is like family.

"I get to play with guys I play with in college, and some of these guys I've been playing with since I was a kid. We have so much chemistry because of that."

Silva says while the league and team are still young, it's generating a lot of interest.

"The demand to play was so high now we have two teams. One team will play Division 3, which has 18 players. The other will play in Division 4 which has 24 guys in it."

Dynamo Co-Coach Ed Johnson says it's fun to see the passion for soccer grow in St. Cloud. He adds their dream is to make Dynamo FC a semi-pro team within the next few years.

"Our vision is to get this team to the NPLS league, which is a semi-pro league that plays nationally and regionally. It just makes sense to have St. Cloud have a team in that division and league."

The team plays roughly 20 games between May and August and wrap up the season with the Wilson Cup tournament.