St. Cloud Woman Wins Dream Getaway #31

Congratulations to Tracy Boeckers of St. Cloud — the winner of Dream Getaway #31! We called Tracy this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime.

Now it’s up to Tracy to decide where she wants to go (she was in shock when we told her and isn't sure yet where she wants to go). Be sure to download the new Mix 94.9 mobile app for free in the App Store or Google Play for bonus entry code words sent right to your phone. And, don't forget that Thursday code words are worth 3 times the entries.

You decide WHERE you’re going; you decide WHO’S going with you; you decide WHEN you’re going. I wouldn’t start packing yet, but I would look to make sure I know where my suitcases are. Bursch Travel in Waite Park will help you plan all the details — then they’ll send us the bill.

Qualifying for Dream Getaway #32 starts Monday!