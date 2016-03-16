St. Cloud Woman Attempting Rare Double Triathlon

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - A St. Cloud woman will attempt to complete a double triathlon this weekend in Florida. Twenty-one-year-old Laura Knoblach is trying to become the youngest woman ever to do it.

She'll be at the "Double ANVIL Ultra Triathlon" in Orlando.

Knoblach will attempt to swim 4.8 miles, bike 224 miles, and then run two consecutive marathons for a total of 52.4 miles.

Knoblach graduated from St. Cloud Christian High School in 2013. She currently attends the University of Colorado in Boulder.