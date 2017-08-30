St. Cloud Tech Has Unfinished Business Heading into 2017 Season [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The Tech Tigers finished the 2017 regular season undefeated with a record of 8-0 before defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice 47-0 in the first round of the section playoffs. However, the Tigers’ season ended four days later with a 31-7 setback against St. Michael-Albertville.

Senior defensive back Austin Brenner says that the Tigers feel like there is some unfinished business from last season.

“We have a ton of guys that were on that team last year, so they’ve been there. It will be a different outcome this year.”

The Tigers graduated some key players from last year’s team, but Tech also is bringing back some of their key skill players. However, coach Gregg Martig says there will be holes to fill.

“Rebuilding the offensive line and learning to communicate, and getting those guys on the same page is probably the biggest challenge at the moment.”

Senior wide receiver Brevyn Spann-Ford says that chemistry will be a big factor in their success.

“Our togetherness will help us win a lot of games. We are always positive and fired up, all the time.”

Both Spann-Ford and senior James Kaczor have already committed to Division I schools, with

Spann-Ford committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Kaczor heading to North Dakota State.

“It’s kind of a weight off my shoulders. Now I know where I’m going to college and I can just focus on the season and on school.”

Spann-Ford said he credits coach Gregg Martig for his development over the years.

“I mean, freshman year I felt like I did nothing right. Now that I am older I really can see where he has been helping me all along.”