St. Cloud State Wrestling Team Wins National Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team (19-0, 8-0 NSIC) completed a perfect season by capturing its third NCAA Division II national championship on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Huskies finished the two-day tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center with a team total of 92.5 points, which edged runner-up and defending national champ Notre Dame (Ohio), which had 84.0 points.