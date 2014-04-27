St. Cloud State Splits Saturday Series With BSU

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud and Bemidji State baseball were back in action on Saturday, splitting the doubleheader series at Joe Faber Field.

The Huskies won the first game 8-0. Logan Spitzack threw a six-hit shutout and Zak Hoffman hit a grand slam in the fourth inning for the win.

Bemidji State took game two with a final score of 3-2. The Beavers scored three runs in the top of the ninth for the win.

St. Cloud State is now 31-10 overall and 20-7 in the NSIC this season. They return to action on Wednesday for a doubleheader series at Augustana College in Sioux Falls.