St. Cloud State Hockey Ranked #4

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #4 in the latest USA Today/US Hockey preseason poll.  The Huskies are ranked #6 in the USCHO.com preseason poll.

The Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brett Larson.  The Huskies are the defending NCHC regular season champs and they finished the 2017-18 season with a 25-9-6 overall record and a top mark of 16-4-4 in the NCHC.

St. Cloud State will open play Sunday at home against Mount Royal at 5:00 p.m., pregame on River 96.7 at 4:30.  The first Brett Larson show of the year will be next Monday at 6-7 p.m. live from the Green Mill.  Hear it on River 96.7 FM.

Rank School Final 2017-18 Rank 2017-18 Record Weeks in Top 15
1. University of Minnesota Duluth, 505 (30) 3 25-16-3 1
2. Ohio State University, 456 (3) 2 26-10-5 1
3. University of Notre Dame, 431 1 28-10-2 1
4. St. Cloud State University, 379 (1) 6 25-9-6 1
5. Providence College, 369 8 24-12-4 1
6. University of Michigan, 355 4 22-15-3 1
7. Cornell University, 296 7 25-6-2 1
8. Boston University, 243 11 22-14-4 1
9. Boston College, 233 -- 20-14-3 1
10. Minnesota State University, 189 9 29-10-1 1
11. University of Denver, 153 5 23-10-8 1
12. University of North Dakota, 147 -- 17-13-10 1
13. University of Minnesota, 100 -- 19-17-2 1
14. Princeton University, 72 -- 19-13-4 1
15. Penn State University, 45 13 18-15-5 1
